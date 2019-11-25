Deadline looms to register to vote in general election

Residents have until tomorrow to register to vote in the upcoming general election.



On December 12 voters across the country will head to the polls to decide who they want to represent them in Parliament.

But in order to vote in the general election first to you need to ensure you are registered to do so.

Registering to vote to get on the electoral register, or to change your details, takes about five minutes online.

Applications must be received by 11:59pm on Tuesday, November 26.

You can also register via a paper form, so long as the application is received before the deadline.

To register, you must be 18 or over on the day of the election and be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen.

You must also be a resident at an address in the UK or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years.

When you register you’ll be asked for your National Insurance number.

This can be found on payslips, letters about benefits, tax returns, and other official correspondence.

However, you can still register if you do not have one.

After you’ve registered, your name and address will appear on the electoral register.

For more information and to register to vote visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

