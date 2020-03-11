Data reveals gender pay gap among St Helens Council workforce has reduced

The gender pay gap among St Helens Council’s workforce has reduced for the first time since the authority began publishing the data.



Since 2017, any organisation that has 250 or more employees has had to publish and report specific figures about its gender pay gap.

St Helens Council’s gender pay gap details have been published in its pay policy statement for 2020-21, which is published annually.

The purpose of the document is to provide transparency with regard to the council’s approach to setting the pay of its employees.

The council is the largest employer in the borough – despite losing almost 2,000 members of staff since 2010 – employing more than 7,500 people.

At March 31, 2019, females represented 69.6 per cent of the council’s workforce, while males representing 30.4 per cent.

The mean hourly rate, the difference between the average of men’s and women’s pay, across the council was £12.44, an increase from £12.06 in 2018.

For women the mean hourly rate was £12.20 and £12.98 for men, meaning there was still a mean gender pay gap of 6 per cent.

In 2017 and 2018 there was a mean gender pay gap of 8.7 per cent.

The median hourly rate, the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of men’s and women’s pay, across the council at March 31, 2019, was £10.65.

This is an increase from £10.44 in 2018.

The median rate for both men and women was also £10.65, meaning there is still no gender pay gap, as in the previous year.

In addition, the pay profile statement provides details regarding the gender pay quartiles for the whole workforce.

These are not mandatory by law but are included by the council to provide a comprehensive view of the gender pay gap.

The four quartiles are upper, upper middle, lower middle and lower.

At March 31, 2019, 19.6 per cent of female employees were in the lowest pay bracket, more than any other pay quartile.

This is compared to just 5.4 per cent of male employees who were in the lower pay quartile.

“The gender split in the upper middle quartile remains roughly comparable with this proportionate make up,” the report says.

“The ratio in the upper and lower middle quartiles is lower. The number of females in the lower quartile, however, remains higher.

“This is largely due to the historical occupational segregation that means that female employees take on the part-time lower paid work that is widely available in the council services.”

