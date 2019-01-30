Councils to receive extra funding to help deal with Brexit

Extra funding to help councils deal with the UK’s exit from the European Union has come “too late”, the leader of St Helens Council has warned.



On Monday, the government announced that councils will receive £56.5 million over the next two financial years to prepare for an “orderly” Brexit and to carry out “appropriate contingency planning”.

Across the two years, all unitary authorities such as St Helens will receive £210,000.

James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, said local government will play a “critical role” in making a success of Brexit at the local level.

However, St Helens Council leader Derek Long said the funding will not be able to deal with any issues that may arise following the UK’s exit of the EU, which is set for March 29.

Coun Long said: “After a decade of cuts, this comes too late to cope with any immediate Brexit problems in eight weeks’ time.

“Whilst protecting the economy is the government’s job, we are working with the City Region to make sure we do all we can to protect local businesses and residents.”

Councils will receive £20 million this financial year and £20 million to spend in 2019-20 to fund “additional planning and capacity”.

A further £10 million will be allocated during 2019-20 to respond to specific local costs that may only become evident in the months after we exit the EU.

Additionally, £5 million will be split between teams within the government and the local government sector for specific purposes such as “strengthening resilience preparations and supporting communities”.

Local authorities facing immediate impacts from local ports will also receive a share of £1.5 million in 2018-19.

More funding will be available, Mr Brokenshire said, to fund any potential “new burdens” arising on councils as a result of Brexit.

Mr Brokenshire added: “This funding will help councils to adapt to changes caused by Brexit, while still protecting vital local services.

“This will not be the only resources councils receive to fund Brexit costs.

“Government has been clear that departments will assess and, if appropriate, fund any potential new burdens arising on councils as part of EU Exit work they are undertaking.”

