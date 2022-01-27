Subscriptions open for annual garden waste service in St Helens

The 40-week subscription will run until Friday, December 2, providing 20 collections at a cost of £39

Residents can now subscribe to ensure they receive the maximum number of fortnightly collections. Allow up to10 days for your permit to be delivered after signing up.

The cost is comparable with garden waste services provided by other councils in the region.

Grass cuttings, leaves, flowers, plants, weeds, privet or hedge clippings, small branches and twigs can all go in your green garden waste bin.

Last year saw around 30,000 households subscribe and a total of 7,152 tonnes of garden waste collected and recycled.