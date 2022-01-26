Housing plan on former St Helens golf course refused

St Helens Town Hall

Mulberry Homes had submitted plans to build almost 1,000 homes, a shop, nursery and health centre along with access roads from Rainhill Road and Portico Lane on the former golf course, which closed back in 2018.

Planning officers had recommended the scheme be refused because it would harm the local area and it did not demonstrate any Very Special Circumstances to outweigh the harm caused to the Green Belt.

Councillors at the meeting were also told that developers had failed to deliver certainty over several matters.

These include the provision of affordable housing, education and sport contributions, supporting the area’s biodiversity, delivery of the health centre, health contribution and sustainable transport improvements as part of the development.

The site itself is proposed to be safeguarded in the draft submission of the St Helens Local Plan, which means that it would be removed from Green Belt but safeguarded for future development after 2037 and following a future Local Plan update.

Councillor Richard McCauley, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning, said: “We are committed to developing our borough in a sustainable way that appropriately meets the future needs of our residents.

"This scheme does not meet the Very Special Circumstances that are needed to approve development in the green belt and the Planning Committee has taken the decision to refuse planning on those and other grounds.