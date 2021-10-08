Council contract changes to support St Helens businesses

Councillors approved a new process for contract procedure rules at Cabinet that will help to unlock greater opportunities for local businesses to work with the council

The new guidance means that greater emphasis on the social value that contracts can offer will play a more important role in selecting organisations to work with.

And with this will come a programme of work to support local businesses in how to apply for contracts with the council.

Welcoming the move Councillor Martin Bond, Cabinet Member for Finance and Governance, said: “This is a welcome move that really brings together our commitments through the St Helens Together Borough Strategy that will not only help us support and give our local economy a boost but also go towards recognising contracts that will bring greater social value to our communities through outreach work, and support our efforts to make our borough greener by reducing carbon footprints by working with local producers.

“Alongside this we will be looking at ways to support businesses in our borough through the bidding process so that we can maximise the opportunity for our local economy as we want as much money that we have to spend providing services staying right here in the borough.

"This brings so many bonuses as that money goes to local employees who will also invest in other local businesses so it’s a win/win solution for St Helens borough.”

The new Contract Procedure Rules have also simplified the process and reduced unnecessary admin in contract management.