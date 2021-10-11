Contractor sought for 'box park' on demolished Chalon Way car park site

An aerial view of the now demolished Chalon Way car park in St Helens town centre

Hugely popular in other areas, the box park will operate as a 'meanwhile use' on the former multi-story car park at Chalon Way, which was demolished and cleared earlier this year, with plans to regenerate the site in the longer term.

Box parks are venues that bring communities together, providing a space to eat, drink and listen or take part in live entertainment, all under one roof.

Councillor Richard McCauley says: “This is yet another exciting development for St Helens town centre and one of many announcements that we’ll be making in the coming days and weeks. The space could provide a great reason to encourage people back into the town centre.

"People enjoy spending time with family and friends eating, drinking, people watching and listening to music and this site could provide the ideal opportunity for this in St Helens, like it has in other parts of the country.

“We envisage that this could happen in the short to medium term and while other developments are taking shape.

“We said we’d invest in the town centre and that we were determined to make it a place we can be proud of, and we meant it.”

The confirmation of intent to create a box park comes ahead of the publication of town centre regeneration masterplans for both St Helens and Earlestown which have been developed by the council in partnership with English Cities Fund.