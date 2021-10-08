Anti-social behaviour hotspot in St Helens demolished

Councillor Richard McCauley (end right) and Councillor Jeanie Beill (second right) have welcomed the demolition of the former Heath Lodge building in Thatto Heath which was repeatedly targeted by anti-social behaviour

Heath Lodge - a former day care centre in Thatto Heath - has been set alight twice in suspected arson attacks, leaving it uneconomical to refurbish.

As asset and landowner, the council arranged for the building to be demolished to make the area secure and prevent any further vandalism, following concerns from local residents.

Commenting on a recent site visit, Councillor Richard McCauley, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Planning and ward councillor for Thatto Heath, said: “Since closing a few years ago, Health Lodge has attracted unwanted attention which was beginning to effect the local community and incur unnecessary costs – so now was the time to act.

“We'll now look at how the land might be repurposed for the benefit of the local community.”

Councillor Jeanie Bell, Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, added: “We want to create safe and strong communities and neighbourhoods for all, so taking this action is a deterrent to stamp out anti-social behaviour at known hotspots.