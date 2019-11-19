Conservatives unveil general election candidates for St Helens constituencies

The Conservative Party has unveiled the candidates who will contest the St Helens seats in next month's general election.



Joel Charles will wear the blue rosette in St Helens North while Richard Short carries Tory hopes in St Helens South and Whiston.

Joel Charles (centre) on the campaign trail

Mr Charles is a district councillor and national charity director while Mr Short, who is originally from Leigh, works as a safety and security director for a hotel firm operating three venues in St Helens.

Both candidates say they hope to make inroads into the incumbent Labour MPs' majorities by promising to sort out Britain's departure from the European Union (EU), sticking closely to the Conservative Party's national slogan about getting Brexit done and hoping that will chime with voters' feelings in a Leave heartland.

However, both Mr Charles and Mr Short also spoke about local issues they hope to discuss on the campaign trail, with law and order being given particular prominence.

Mr Charles said: "My campaign will set out why fresh political leadership is needed in the town to address the issues that matter most to residents.



“It’s no surprise that Brexit is the key national issue on the doorstep. St Helens voted to leave the European Union. Only a Conservative government, led by Boris Johnson, will get

Brexit done.



“There are, of course, several local issues on voters’ minds as we head towards polling day. We must protect the green belt from over-development, tackle knife crime and secure much-

needed investment for regeneration projects in the town.

"The local Labour Party are complacent, it’s time for change in St Helens North.”

Mr Short said: "I know this town really well, it’s a great and proud town with a fantastic heritage and I’m looking forward to getting out with our great team of activists to get our message across.

“Brexit must be done and I’m backing Boris to get us out of the EU so we can concentrate on the things that matter most to the hard working people of St Helens.

"With a frightening increase in knife crime in the town I am especially keen to see the extra investment in police so we can walk the streets safely and I am very excited to see the extra NHS investment making our two outstanding hospitals even better, treating more people with world-class facilities.

“Labour are good at giveaways without considering the cost, but they give a little with one hand and take huge amounts of tax with the other. Every Labour Government has increased taxes on ordinary workers. Conservatives have kept tax low for the lowest paid, taking many out of income tax altogether.

“Conservatives are the party of the worker, the party of the ladder of opportunity.”

The general election is on December 12.

The candidates for St Helens North are: Joel Charles (Conservatives), Conor McGinn (Labour), Pat Moloney (Liberal Democrats), David van der Burg (Green), Malcolm Webster (Brexit Party).

The candidates in St Helens South and Whiston are: Daniel Oxley (Brexit Party), Marie Rimmer (Labour), Richard Short (Conservatives), Brian Spencer (Liberal Democrats), Kai Taylor (Green).