Christmas and New Year bin collection schedule for St Helens

Residents have been reminded of changes to recycling and waste collections over the Christmas and New Year period.



There will be no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

This means regular recycling and brown bin collections have been altered for the majority of residents over the coming weeks.

Over the next fortnight, residents face delays of up to three days.

From Monday, January 6, collections will take place one day later than usual for all households.

Collections will return to normal the week beginning Monday, January 14.

Stickers detailing the changes have been placed on all brown bins.

Christmas and New Year collection dates are detailed below:



Normal collection day – Will be collected on

Monday, December 23 – Monday, December 23

Tuesday, December 24 – Tuesday, December 24

Wednesday, December 25 – Friday, December 27

Thursday, December 26 – Saturday, December 28

Friday, December 27 – Monday, December 30



Monday, December 30 – Tuesday, December 31

Tuesday, December 31 – Thursday, January 2

Wednesday, January 1 – Friday, January 3

Thursday, January 2 – Saturday, January 4

Friday, January 3 – Monday, January 6



Monday, January 6 – Tuesday, January 7

Tuesday, January 7 – Wednesday, January 8

Wednesday, January 8 – Thursday, January 9

Thursday, January 9 – Friday, January 10

Friday, January 10 – Saturday, January 11

