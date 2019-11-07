Campaigning gets under way in St Helens ahead of general election

Campaigning has begun for the upcoming general election after Parliament was dissolved.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the Queen on Wednesday to mark the start of the election period before heading to the West Midlands to kick off the Conservatives’ campaign.

The general election will take place on December 12 after the Prime Minister’s election bill passed comfortably through the House of Commons before passing through the Lords.

Mr Johnson has promised to “get Brexit done”, while Jeremy Corbyn kicked off Labour’s campaign by telling voters they had a “once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country”.

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to cancel Brexit if they win power at the next general election.

Launching their campaign, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said she could do “a better job” as Prime Minister than either Mr Johnson or Mr Corbyn.

Elsewhere, co-leader of the Green Party Sian Berry pledged to invest £100bn a year in climate action.

In St Helens, two seats will be up for grabs, St Helens South and Whiston and St Helens North, historically safe seats for Labour.

Labour’s Marie Rimmer, the former leader of St Helens Council, will be looking to secure St Helens South for a third term and will be going up against another former council leader, the Lib Dems’ Brian Spencer.

Earlier this week the Brexit Party announced that former teacher and businessman Daniel Oxley will also contest the seat.

Coun Kai Taylor, who represents Prescot South for Knowsley Council, will be contesting St Helens South for the Greens.

In St Helens North, Labour’s Conor McGinn will be looking to elected for the third time since 2015.

So far, confirmed candidates include Patrick Moloney for the Lib Dems and Coun David van der Burg for the Greens, who represents Haydock for St Helens Council.

The Conservatives confirmed it will be putting forward candidates for both seats but had not said who they will be at this time.

UKIP has been asked if it will be standing any candidates in St Helens but has yet to respond.