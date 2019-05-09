Campaigners oppose Tommy Robinson visit to St Helens

Campaigners from Unite Against Fascism and Stand Up to Racism, have been showing opposition against the presence of the hard- right activist 'Tommy Robinson' in St Helens. today.



The campaigners have been giving out leaflets in the borough, encouraging people to use their vote against Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, at the forthcoming European Elections on May 23.

Paul Jenkins, North West regional organiser for Unite Against Fascism, said: "Everyone needs to come out to vote against the fascist Tommy Robinson on May 23 if he is to be stopped from winning a North West MEP seat at the European Elections.

"If we don't turn out to vote, he could get in, as he only needs eight per cent of the vote to win a seat, because of the PR system used at these elections.

"It is vital that the anti-racist majority turn out to vote to stop him.

"Use your vote to stop Tommy Robinson on May 23."