Advice for St Helens 10k runners and spectators and a good luck message from council leader

St Helens Council Leader David Baines has passed on a good luck message to the many runners set to take on Sunday’s St Helens 10k.
Now in its 10th year, the St Helens 10k was founded by the late, great Steve Prescott as he battled a rare form of abdominal cancer, and is considered to be one of the toughest 10k courses in the country - with a field of around 2,000 participants of all abilities looking to become a ‘North Road Survivor'.
Councillor Baines said: “Events like this demonstrate the wonderful community spirit we have here in St Helens.
“Steve Prescott was an inspiration to us all and his memory and legacy will continue to live on through events like this.
"It’s great to see so many people from across the borough and beyond sign-up to take part, many of whom will be raising money for charities close to their hearts.
“On behalf of St Helens Council, I’d like to wish these amazing people good luck and based on the fantastic support shown in previous years, with hundreds of people lining the streets in all kinds of weather to cheer participants on, I’m sure they’ll enjoy the occasion.”
To ensure safety and to relieve congestion, a number of temporary road closures will be in place from 9:00am. They are:
Salisbury Street - Full Length
Chalon Way East - Full Length
Foundary Street - Full Length
Market Street - Full Length
Church Street - Church Square to Hardshaw Street
Hardshaw Street - Church Street to Claughton Street
Claughton Street - Hardshaw Street to Barrow Street
Barrow Street - Claughton Street to Bickerstaffe Street
Bickerstaffe Street - Library Street to Cotham Street
Corporation Street - College Street to Birchley Street
Birchley Street - Tolver Street to Corporation Street
College Street - At its junction with The Landings
North Road - Full Length
City Road - North Road to Bishop Road
Bishop Road - Full Length
Cowley Hill Lane - Bishop Road to Rutland Street
Rutland Street - Full Length
Runners or spectators travelling to the event by car are advised to park on the following car parks which will be free to use on the day.
Birchley Street Car Park
St Mary’s Car Park
Hardshaw Centre Car Park
North John Street Car Park