Advice for St Helens 10k runners and spectators and a good luck message from council leader

St Helens Council Leader David Baines has passed on a good luck message to the many runners set to take on Sunday’s St Helens 10k.



Now in its 10th year, the St Helens 10k was founded by the late, great Steve Prescott as he battled a rare form of abdominal cancer, and is considered to be one of the toughest 10k courses in the country - with a field of around 2,000 participants of all abilities looking to become a ‘North Road Survivor'.

Councillor Baines said: “Events like this demonstrate the wonderful community spirit we have here in St Helens.

“Steve Prescott was an inspiration to us all and his memory and legacy will continue to live on through events like this.

"It’s great to see so many people from across the borough and beyond sign-up to take part, many of whom will be raising money for charities close to their hearts.

“On behalf of St Helens Council, I’d like to wish these amazing people good luck and based on the fantastic support shown in previous years, with hundreds of people lining the streets in all kinds of weather to cheer participants on, I’m sure they’ll enjoy the occasion.”

To ensure safety and to relieve congestion, a number of temporary road closures will be in place from 9:00am. They are:

Salisbury Street - Full Length

Chalon Way East - Full Length

Foundary Street - Full Length

Market Street - Full Length

Church Street - Church Square to Hardshaw Street

Hardshaw Street - Church Street to Claughton Street

Claughton Street - Hardshaw Street to Barrow Street

Barrow Street - Claughton Street to Bickerstaffe Street

Bickerstaffe Street - Library Street to Cotham Street

Corporation Street - College Street to Birchley Street

Birchley Street - Tolver Street to Corporation Street

College Street - At its junction with The Landings

North Road - Full Length

City Road - North Road to Bishop Road

Bishop Road - Full Length

Cowley Hill Lane - Bishop Road to Rutland Street

Rutland Street - Full Length

Runners or spectators travelling to the event by car are advised to park on the following car parks which will be free to use on the day.

Birchley Street Car Park

St Mary’s Car Park

Hardshaw Centre Car Park

North John Street Car Park