Police use 3D house to tackle burglary

Merseyside Police officers will be travelling across the force this December demonstrating an interactive 3D house, to show people the ways in they can secure their home at Christmas time.

Officers will take members of the public on an interactive tour around the house, helping them answer home security questions about everything from lighting to leaving packaging outside, and picking up valuable tips to stop their home becoming an easy target. There is also a competition being run for anyone who takes a tour of the house. After the tour, you will be entered for the chance to win an iPad. The house will be in the following locations next week:

Wirral - Monday 4 December - Pyramids shopping centre (from 9am)

Sefton - Tuesday 5 December - Bootle – The Strand (from 10am)

Knowsley - Wednesday 6 December - Prescot Cables Retail Park (from 10.30am)

St Helens - Thursday 7 December - Hardshaw Centre, Town Centre (from 10am)

Liverpool - Friday 8 December - Williamson Square (from 9am)

Det Insp Paul Lamb said: “This initiative is an innovative and memorable way to remind people about the simple ways they can prevent their homes being an easy target, especially at this time of year when valuable gifts may be in homes, and as the dark nights draw in.

“Most burglars are opportunists who come across obvious weaknesses, such as open windows or packaging left on display outside the home, and our officers will be across Merseyside to remind our communities of steps you can take, which don’t take long but will give you piece of mind at a busy and often stressful time.

“We will be giving advice on a wide variety of security features, including tips about lighting, fences, timer switches, property marking, and recommended locks.

“More information on how to do this is also available on the force website or you can speak to our local officers to get further advice.”

For more information about keeping your home and property safe please visit https://www.merseyside.police.uk/advice-and-protection