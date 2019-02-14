Police searching for missing 12-year-old

Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone that knows the whereabouts of missing 12 year old Kodie Yates to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Kodie, who is missing from the Widnes area, has links to St Helens.

Kodie was last seen at around 10am on February 12 in the Widnes area, is described as white, around 5ft 2 of slim build with her hair commonly worn in a ponytail.

She is believed to be wearing a black puffa jacket with a fur hood, grey leggings and black trainers.

Anyone that recognises her or has seen someone matching her description is asked to message us @MerPolCC, by calling 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously