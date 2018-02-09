Police search for missing teen in St Helens

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old boy who may be in the St Helens area.



Nathan Evans was last seen at around lunchtime on Friday, February 2 in the Flint area of North Wales.



He is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with dark brown, long wavy hair and a fair complexion.



He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, white T-shirt, black trousers, blue trainers and carrying a JD Sports bag.



He is known to frequent the Cherry Tree Drive, Parr and Clock Face areas of St Helens.



Extensive efforts are underway to find Nathan and return him home safely. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to get in touch by calling 101.



Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.