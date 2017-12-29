Police search for missing teen

Police appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from home since before Christmas.

Aaron Carney, was last seen in a taxi on Chapel Lane, Cronton, Widnes, at 3pm on Saturday December 23 but it is believed he is in the St Helens area.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short light brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a black North Face coat, black pants and black or grey trainers.

He is known to frequent the Widnes and St Helens areas.

Anyone who has seen Aaron, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101.

Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing116000@missingpeople.org.uk.