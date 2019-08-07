Police search for missing St Helens woman

Police are appealing to find a missing St Helens woman.

Emma Miller, 23, was last seen at around 8.15pm yesterday (Tuesday) in the College Street area.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in tall and of slim build, with shoulder length auburn hair.

When last seen she was wearing a knee length parker jacket with fur around the hood and dark coloured patterned leggings.

Emma is known to frequent the St Helens area.

Anyone who has seen Emma or anyone fitting her description is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @MissingPeople on 116 000