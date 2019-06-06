Police say public safety is top priority at Manchester's Parklife event

Organisers of the annual Parklife music event are expecting around 80,000 festival-goers to attend Heaton Park over the coming weekend.



Manchester City Centre will be busier than usual and police say public safety is a top priority.

Chief Superintendent Graeme Openshaw, from GMP’s Specialist Operations Branch, who will be overseeing policing at the festival, said: “Our aim is to ensure the weekend is as safe and enjoyable as possible for everyone who is planning to attend Parklife.

“We are very experienced in dealing with high profile events like this and festival-goers can expect to see police officers on the ground in and around the event.

“It will be a busy few days, with lots of people in the city centre using public transport. Please follow messages and advice from our colleagues at Transport for Greater Manchester so you can plan your journey accordingly.

“Remember, we will be there to make sure you have a good time so please talk to officers about any concerns you have. In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”