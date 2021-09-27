Police make arrest after fatal M62 accident

Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Tameside on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

At about 11.35pm it was reported that a Black Audi A3 had collided with the central reservation and there was a subsequent collision with a Silver Mercedes SUV.

Merseyside Police, North West Motorway Patrol Group, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A 35-year-old woman driver of the Audi was treated by paramedics at the scene, but sadly died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

At 3:40pm on Saturday, September 25 officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Tameside on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has now been released under investigation.

Sergeant Steve Smith from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Although we have made an arrest after what was a truly devastating incident for the family of the young woman who sadly lost her life, our enquiries are still ongoing in relation to the circumstances.

“Therefore, we’d ask that anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on dashcam or other devices and has yet to come forward does so as soon as possible. Your information could be absolutely vital in putting together the final pieces of our investigation.”