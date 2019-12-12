Police launch probe after teenager dies in car crash

Police are appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Haydock.

At around 8.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 11), a black Lexus was involved in a collision with a number of parked unattended vehicles at the junction of Vista Road and Queens Road.

Police need information following a fatal RTC

A rear seat passenger in the vehicle, a 19 year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he sadly passed away. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25 year-old man, and two other passengers, a 25 year-old man and a 26 year-old man, were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Lexus had been travelling north on Vista Road heading towards the East Lancs Road when it collided with a red Ford Connect van, a blue Ford Fiesta, a black Vauxhall Corsa. It then entered front gardens of a number of properties before colliding with a grey Vauxhall Mokka.

We are appealing for anyone who was travelling along Vista Road last night who saw the Lexus prior to the collision to contact us. We would also ask anyone who may have captured the car on dash-cam footage to get in touch as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matrix Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPolCC or 101 quoting reference 19100724889.