Police launch new operation to hunt down criminals

Police have released a list of wanted criminals being targeted under a new operation.



Merseyside Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a number of wanted individuals from the St Helen’s area as part of ‘Operation Aspen’.

Operation Aspen, which is aimed at reducing the number of offenders in the St Helens area follows the successes of #OpHunted, which has seen a number of wanted people arrested across Merseyside.

And 26-year-old Jamie Wainwright, from Wigan, is among the list of fugitives that officers are tracking down.

Wainwright is wanted in connection with an allegation of wounding.

He is one of eight people that Merseyside Police have issued images of, in hopes that a member of the public will recognise them.

Det Sgt Ruth Tickle, from East Investigations said: “The public, regardless of where they live or work should not be subject to criminal behaviour and have every right to feel safe in their own communities. Therefore, this proactive approach aims to directly target wanted individuals and anyone that knows them so we can bring them to justice.”

Sgt Beth Blake added: “We’d also like to assure all those who are wanted or involved in criminal behaviour, that when we do find you, you’ll be brought into custody, put before the courts and could end up back in prison.

“Whatever information you may have, no matter how small, I urge you to get in touch – together we can make St Helens a safer and more enjoyable place to be.”

The wanted people are:

- Kurt Smith, aged 18, Haydock - Wanted in connection with an assault.



- Shaun McOwen, aged 28, St Helens – Wanted in connection with a robbery and also for a breach of court bail.



- Jamie Wainwright, aged 26, Wigan – Wanted in connection with an allegation of wounding.



- Peter Holt, aged 31, Warrington - Wanted in connection with an assault.



- Stephen Leyland, aged 50, St Helens – Wanted in connection with a number of thefts in the St Helens area.



- Andrew Speers, aged 49, St Helens – Wanted in connection with a Theft.



- Sharon Lynch, aged 45, St Helens – Wanted in connection with a Theft.



- Paul Foreman, aged 33 from Liverpool – Wanted for possession with intent to supply Class B Drugs in Haydock.



- Kieran Leyland, aged 29, St Helens – Wanted for Breach of his Court Order.



- Anthony Finch, aged 24, St Helens – Wanted in connection with an Assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the above is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook: Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously.

