Police launch appeal for missing teenager

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing 14-year-old girl.



Mia Maylor, from Prescot, was last seen at around 11am on Thursday, 2 August and extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate her.



She is white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with long straight shoulder length red/brown hair, a pale complexion, green eyes, and speaks with a Liverpool accent.



When last seen, Mia was wearing grey gym leggings, a green/grey jacket and Nike trainers.



She is known to frequent the Kensington and Walton areas of Liverpool.



Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Mia and return her home safely and would urge Mia, anyone who knows her whereabouts, or who has seen a girl resembling her to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.