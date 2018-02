Police in St Helens have taken the unusual step of directly appeal for information about drug dealers operating in the Fingerpost area of the town.

They have issued posters - circulated on the force’s Twitter feed - asking for tip-offs.

They appeal reads: “Do you have any information about drug dealers who operate in the Fingerpost area? You can pass what information you have anonymously via Crimestoppers and do your bit for your community.

“No matter how small you may think it may be!”