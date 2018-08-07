Police hunt for man wanted on prison recall

Police are appealing for information to locate a man who is wanted on a prison recall.



Lee Thomas from Rock Ferry, Wirral, is a convicted burglar who received a prison sentence for burglary dwelling in 2015.

The 46-year-old was released on licence in March 2018 but a prison recall has now been issued after his failure to comply with licence conditions.

Thomas has been known to frequent the St Helens, Blackpool and Warrington areas, as well as Wirral.



He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown hair.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or the independent charity @Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111