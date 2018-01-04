Police hunt for four men in burglary probe

Police have issued CCTV images of young men they wish to speak to in relation to burglary in St Helens.





At around 3.30pm on Friday, 24 November 2017, four men forced entry to a house on Bleak Hill Road in Windle and carried out a search before making off. It is not believed that anything was stolen.



Three of the offenders pictured were wearing face coverings and the fourth had his face uncovered.



Detective Constable Dan Pilling said: "We are keen to speak to the males pictured as we believe they may have vital information to help our investigation. Thankfully, it appears nothing was taken but any burglary is distressing to experience.



"Equally, if you live in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious around 3pm on the day in question, or recognise those pictured, please come forward and we will act on all information provided to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0517326139 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

CCTV images have been released of the men