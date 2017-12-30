Police concern as man goes missing

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from home.



Merseyside Police officers are appealing for help to find Richard Smith, who was last seen in Maple Avenue in Newton-Le-Willows at around 8.45am on Thursday, December 28.

The 41-year-old is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of slim build, with dark hair. When last seen he is believed to have been wearing an old police coat, black jeans, and a beanie hat.



He is known to frequent the Willow Park and Sankey Valley areas.



Police officers are making extensive efforts to find Richard and return him safely to his family and are asking anyone who has seen Richard, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact Merseyside Police on 101.



Alternatively information can be left with the independent charity Missing People by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk.