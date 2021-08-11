Police appeal for witnesses to motorbike accident in St Helens

Emergency services were called to Crank Road near to Grey House Farm

At around 3.45pm on Tuesday, August 3, emergency services were called to Crank Road near to Grey House Farm to reports of a collision between a white Kawasaki motorbike and two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital. The second pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, was uninjured. The rider of the bike stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.