Police appeal for witnesses following serious accident in Prescot

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Prescot on Wednesday, February 5.



At around 8.20pm a 59 year-old female pedestrian was walking on Grosvenor Road near to its junction with the A58, St Helens Road, when she was in collision with a blue BMW 320 car. The car was also in collision with the gable end of a house at that location.

The woman suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW was arrested at scene. He has since been released under investigation.

Constable Andy Roper from the Roads Policing Unit said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and we would urge anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact us.

"I would also ask anyone who saw, or has dashcam footage, of the BMW in the Prescot area prior to the collision to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, or call 0151 777 3339 or 101 quoting reference number 20000078601.