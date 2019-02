Police are appealing for help in tracing the next of kin of a 74 year-old man who died at his home in Rainford.



Ronald Smith, passed away at his home address on Kendal Drive on Wednesday, February 13.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mr Smith's next of kin is asked to contact Sefton Coroner's Office by email at sefton.coroners.office@Merseyside.pnn.police.uk