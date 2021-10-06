Police appeal for information after disturbance outside Prescot school

A fight broke out between a group of people outside Prescot School on Park Lane

A fight broke out between a group of people outside Prescot School on Park Lane. There were no reports of any injuries.

Extra high visibility patrols will be deployed in the area to provide reassurance.

Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said: “We simply will not tolerate such violence, especially outside a school when children are leaving to go home, and we are working to prevent such behaviour in our community.

“If you were on Park Lane and witnessed the incident, or know anyone who might be involved then please let us know as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC, on Twitter, Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or ring 101 quoting reference 21000692693.