Police appeal following machete robbery at St Helens McDonald's

Robbers wielding a machete and a knife threatened staff at a fast-food outlet and plundered cash before making a getaway.



Police are on the hunt for the two suspects after being called to McDonald's on Chalon Way West, St Helens just before 3am this morning (September 6). They had responded to reports that two men, one carrying a machete and the other carrying a knife had entered the restaurant, threatened staff and made off on foot with a large quantity of money.

Detective Inspector Louise Birchall said: “Although this was an extremely traumatic experience for all those involved, I’m thankful no one was hurt and no members of the public were present.



“The men are both described as having local accents, having their faces covered and wearing gloves.



“We are adamant we will find those responsible and are currently working with the McDonalds staff to check CCTV and conduct forensic analysis.



“If you witnessed anyone acting suspiciously, please contact @MerPolCC or 101 quoting: 18200187459 as a matter of urgency and help us bring these people to justice.”