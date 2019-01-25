Police appeal after girl reports sexual assault outside racecourse

Police are appealing for information after a girl was reportedly sexually assaulted in Haydock on Wednesday January 23.

At around 4pm, the 15-year-old victim was waiting at a bus stop on Hall Road when she was approached by a man she did not know.

The man made inappropriate comments towards her and touched her inappropriately, before making off in an unknown direction.

The girl, although uninjured, has been left shaken following her ordeal.

The offender is described as a white male, around 25 years old wearing a black tracksuit.

Inquiries are ongoing in the local area and CCTV and dashcam footage is being sought.

DCI Craig Sumner, from Merseyside Police said: "I would like to reassure the community that this type of incident is rare and we are taking this report extremely seriously.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender and I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hall Road area between 4pm – 4.30pm on Wednesday, January 23. You may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage from passing through the area and this could prove as a vital piece of information to the investigation."

“The young girl in this case has been extremely brave in coming forward to police and I would like to say to victims of this type of crime that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with compassion and sensitivity, if you can find the courage to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 668 or @CrimestoppersUK.