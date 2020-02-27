Police advice if you are visiting Liverpool to see HMS Prince of Wales

Merseyside Police is offering a warm welcome to the thousands of visitors expected to head to Liverpool this weekend to see HMS Prince of Wales, and offering advice to make sure they have a great time and enjoy the event safely.



Superintendent Jonathan Davies said: "We anticipate Liverpool will be exceptionally busy over the weekend with people coming to see the vessel and enjoy a variety of different events and activities planned at the Pier Head by the Armed Forces.



"The arrival of one of the Royal Navy's largest ever vessels will attract big crowds to the waterfront, and we want people to have a safe and enjoyable time. We are offering some tips and advice to make sure everybody’s day out goes smoothly, and is memorable for all the right reasons.



"Visitors should give themselves plenty of time to get to the city and arrive in good time so they can make the most of the day. I would advise people to plan their journeys ahead, and if possible use public transport as the roads are likely to be busy.



"While you're out and about, keep your valuables like purses and phones hidden – keep your handbags close to you, ensure they are fastened securely and kept closed to prevent easy access. If you are carrying a wallet, keep it out of sight and reach, perhaps in an inside coat pocket.



"We constantly review staffing levels for large-scale public events and visitors can expect to see high visibility policing throughout the weekend both on foot at the Pier Head and in the city centre, and on the river.



"They may also see an armed police presence, and we will have Project Servator officers on deployment.

"This is a national police scheme to deter, detect and disrupt criminal and terrorist activity in crowded places and sees the deployment of highly visible and covert police officers and staff.

"They will be supported by other resources such as dogs, firearms, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and CCTV cameras.

"I want to reassure the public that this is not in response to any direct threat, but is part of our national response in busy areas and at busy events. It should provide a visible reassurance for the thousands of people who will come to enjoy our fabulous city during the weekend."



Keep up to date with news about the visit by following @RoyalNavy @HMSPWLS and @CultureLpool on Twitter



For more details about travel go to www.merseytravel.gov.uk