Police advice for residents attending Reminisce Festival at Sherdley Park

Merseyside Police is offering advice to people attending the Reminisce Festival in St Helens this weekend to make sure they have a great time and enjoy the event safely.



The festival will take place at Sherdley Park on Saturday, September 7 and the force has been working closely with the event organisers and St Helens Council to ensure it runs smoothly.

Superintendent Gary O’Rourke, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to reassure both the local community and festival goers that we will have officers on duty in and around Sherdley Park throughout the event, which is being organised by Reminisce and supported by St Helens Council.

"I hope that everyone who is coming along this year will have a great time and enjoy themselves safely and responsibly.

"However, we will not tolerate anyone who breaks the law, or whose behaviour spoils the event for others, and we will deal with any crime, drug possession or supply, or anti-social behaviour robustly.

"Drugs will not be tolerated at the event and there will be a strict search policy in place. Anyone found to be in possession of drugs will not be allowed on site.

“Finally, don’t leave yourselves vulnerable by drinking too much. This promises to be a fabulous day and it would be a shame to spoil it by drinking too much.

"Too much alcohol lowers people's awareness levels, making them more likely to fall victim to crime. Drinking sensibly will help prevent you becoming a target for criminals.

"We would also urge people to follow some tips to avoid falling victim to petty crime:

Don't bring unnecessary bags to the event

• Don't leave your property, including bags and mobile phones unattended and keep valuables close at all times

• Keep wallets and purses out of sight

“And please ensure when buying tickets for events such that they buy from a reputable ticket provider/seller.”