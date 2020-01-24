Pokemon GO bring 'Safari Zone' event to Merseyside

In a UK premiere, the team behind the global phenomenon Pokémon GO, will be bringing their hugely successful 'Safari Zone' event format to Merseyside.



From Friday to Sunday April 17-19, Sefton Park in Liverpool will become a ‘Pokémon GO Safari Zone’ and will play host to tens of thousands of gamers, known as Pokémon Trainers, from across the globe who will search the park, on the hunt for augmented reality characters.

Niantic Inc., the team behind Pokémon GO, is joining forces with Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team, to bring the event to the UK for the first time after delivering similar successful events across the world in recent years.

This is a huge coup for the city. Previous live events held by Niantic in 2019 in Chicago, Montréal and Dortmund are estimated to have generated around £191million ($249million) for the local economies.

As well as Liverpool, other new locations for 2020 include Philadelphia and St Louis. All three cities bid to host the event and were selected following a competitive process.

The event is ticketed on a first come first served basis through the Pokémon GO app. Tickets will be launched at 8am on Friday January 31.

More information on these events can be found at www.PokémonGOLive.com/events.