Pocket rocket Saphia’s gold fever

Seven-year-old fighting sensation Saphia Tinsley has walked away with two gold winners trophies at a national taekwondos competition.

Saphia, who fights out of Whiston Taekwondos, competed in the Scorpion 1-2-1 Taekwondo competition in Barnsley.

Her first fight was a close affair with her connecting a three point headshot in the dying seconds to secure a 13/11 win.

Saphia who attends Our Lady Primary School in Prescot went on to a second fight out classing her appoint with a strong 23/2 victory.

Saphia trains with Whiston Taekwondo Club who train out of St Edmunds Arrowsmith High school.

She trains at least four times a week and her hard work pays off on the mat competing.

Her coach Dave Bellis said: “It’s hard to believe Saphia is only 7 when you see her fighting. She is very strong and talented and battles to the end.

“Saphia is definitely one to watch out for. We often forget how old she is until the cheeky funny side comes out.

“She is a credit to her mum Adele and too our club. She’s quite unique and it nice to see her peers looking to her for inspiration at such a young age.”