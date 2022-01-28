Players given 13-second ‘platform’ to highlight opposition to discrimination

Rimla Akhtar, chair of the RFL inclusion board. Picture: SWPix

In a change for this year, the Rugby Football League says players will take up their kick-off positions for the 13 seconds instead of lining up in front of the main stand or dugout.

It will be left to players and match officials themselves to decide if they take the knee or not and the RFL says it will encourage fans to applaud the gesture.

Rimla Akhtar, chair of the RFL inclusion board, said: “We continue to be resolutely committed to tackling discrimination in sport and in society.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“By becoming even more inclusive, rugby league will be a stronger sport – one that is truly representative of all its communities.