Plans submitted for 63 new homes in Sutton

MCI Developments, part of the UK’s leading partnership home builder Keepmoat Homes, has submitted plans for 63 new homes in the Sutton area of St Helens.



The plans submitted are for a development of one and two-bedroom flats, and two, three and four-bedroom houses, on a former industrial site.

The properties are to be made available as affordable rented properties. The hope is for the development to help contribute towards the ongoing vitality and regeneration of the area.

Keepmoat is also working alongside Lambert Smith Hampton, who are acting as planning consultants on the site.

The plans for the site include landscaping communal open spaces, and providing cycle paths to encourage the growth of a happy and healthy new community.

The location boasts excellent transport links into St Helens and further afield, with St Helens Junction railway station less than a mile away.

Alex Wood Regional Managing Director at MCI Developments commented: “MCI Developments are currently undertaking two developments in St Helens and our proposed scheme at Lancots Lane will help MCI continue to successfully deliver affordable housing in the area.

"We’re looking forward to delivering this affordable housing scheme in conjunction with Jigsaw Homes and bringing the site back into active use.”

For more information regarding MCI Developments please visit http://mcidevelopments.com.