Town hall chiefs in St Helens have given the green light to proposals to build 129 homes on playing fields in the borough.

Developers want to build on land occupied by the Sidac Social Club in Sutton Leach.

Separate plans to create a replacement field with sports facilities, including new changing rooms and perimeter fencing at Sutton Leisure Centre were also approved by the council’s planning committee.

Earlier, planning officers had recommended that the plans were approved by councillors.