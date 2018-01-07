Planning applications before St Helens Council

Seven applications have gone before St Helens Council’s planning department in recent weeks - find out more here...

Mr Qingfa Huang has submitted a planning application to demolish an existing garage at 22 Windsor Road, Billinge, and erect a single storey side extension along with the creation of vehicle access off Windsor Road.

A couple from 18 Folds Lane, St Helens, have submitted a planning application to build a single storey extension and make roof alterations to the side of their home.

Planning consent has been granted for the removal of redundant equipment and signage, plaques, at Newton-le-Willows railway station, Mill Lane, together with re-roofing cables, repairs to masonry, infill/blocking up of underpass and new internal door and replacement lighting.

St Helens Council have received a planning application from Mr and Mrs Duckworth to erect a single storey rear extension at their home in 43 Ledger Road, Haydock, together with an extension to the rear dormer.

Mr David Dickie, has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to develop 50 residential units with a mix of houses and apartments on the site of the former Caledonia Peugot Garage, Knowsley Road, St Helens.

Mr Mike of Wargrave CE Primary School, has submitted a planning application to install a Daily Mile track on the school field at Bradlegh Road, Newton-le-Willows.

Planning consent has been granted to convert a garage at 5 Manton Way, St Helens, to form a habitable room.