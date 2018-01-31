Plan B to play Haydock Park

The critically-acclaimed director, actor and musician Ben Brew - aka Plan B - will be headlining a Haydock Park Racecourse show this summer.

Renewed as a musical maverick, he will be performance on Saturday, July 21.

Plan B’s sophomore album, The Defamation Of Strickland Banks, achieved quadruple-platinum status, selling over 1.4 million copies in the UK alone, and hit the #1 album spot on release.

It saw him win both a BRIT and three Ivor Novello Awards. Following this, his 2012 directorial debut (and accompanying album) iLLManors, seeing Ben nominated for his fifth BRIT Award, nominated for his first Mercury Music prize, and once again hitting #1 in the UK album chart.

He will be releasing his eagerly anticipated fourth album Heaven Before All Hell Breaks Loose on April 14 via Atlantic Records.

Plan B said: “Excited to announce I’m headlining Haydock Park Racecourse this summer. Looking forward to playing songs from the new album.”

Jason Fildes, Haydock Park General Manager, said: “There’s nothing like a Saturday night of live music here at Haydock Park - so we’re thrilled to see Plan B joining us on July 21.

“He’s the latest in a spectacular line-up of great artists here over the last 10 years. It’s going to be a cracking evening with Plan B taking the stage as dusk falls after racing.”

Tickets - starting at £30 - are on sale now from www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk