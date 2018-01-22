Pit disaster which claimed more than 200 lives is remembered

Theatre students have kickstarted a series of memorial events to the more than 200 victims of a major colliery disaster 140 years ago.



Young actors from the foundation degree course at St Helen’s College’s University Centre were commissioned for ‘Weep Mothers Weep’, based on the 1878 Wood Pit tragedy, at Haydock Library.

Students portrayed the miners, colliery manager, local priest and the wives and mothers left behind by an explosion, which affected colliers in Haydock and Ashton.

More commemorative events are planned by St Helens libraries before the actual anniversary, which is in June.

The play’s title is taken from an unattributed poem published at the time.