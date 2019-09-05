Youngsters enjoy craft sessions at St Helens shopping centre

Dozens of families enjoyed a host of free events at the summer pop-up park at the Hardshaw Centre last week.



The chill-out area, decked out in artificial grass, with deckchairs and a grass sofa, hosted craft sessions, bug hunts, as well as circus skills workshops and headband and buttonhole-making sessions with real flowers between Thursday and Saturday.

Family fun at the Hardshaw Centre

Jennifer Burnett, retail marketing manager at the Hardshaw Centre, said: “We’ve enjoyed a busy summer, with lots of free events for children and their families that have been very well received by everyone.

"It was great to have such a good send-off for the final few days of the summer holidays. It’s always a pleasure to see people enjoying themselves.”

