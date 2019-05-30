'Wave of change' at St Helens shopping centre for eco event

A wave of change washed over St Helens last weekend as Church Square Shopping Centre invited visitors to help save our seas through a family friendly anti-plastic campaign.



Church Square shoppers had a whale of a time as the shopping centre transformed itself into a hub of environmental, free activity on Saturday 25th May.

Wave of change at St Helens

A 60ft life-sized, inflatable whale washed up on Church Square’s shore and invited the bravest of shoppers to climb inside its hollow stomach where they indulged in an array of environmental tales.

The scintillating stories were not only entertaining but educational for children who learnt about recycling and anti-plastic waste.

Plus, families took part in an eco-friendly workshop where they crafted their very own sea turtles from recycled plastic bottles.

St Helens Parish Church also bought crafts and environmental pledge activities to the Centre, whilst St Helens Council got involved by promoting their Year of the Environment initiative.

And if that’s not enough, the Centre’s retailers immersed themselves in the campaign by offering exclusive discounts and giving out eco-friendly bags to show their support.

Steve Brogan, Centre Manager at Church Square Shopping Centre, commented: “We are delighted with the positive feedback and reception the ‘A Wave of Change’ received.

We, as a centre, always thrive to provide the best for our shoppers and offer free activity whilst also raising awareness of something so important and a huge social issue in society. We hope the event helped our shoppers realise that small changes can make a big difference.”

As part of Church Square’s new green initiative, the Centre are encouraging visitors to recycle and have placed a number of recycling bins across the Centre, reminding shoppers of why they should cut down on plastic waste and save our oceans.

By recycling plastic goods at the collection points, shoppers can be in with the chance of winning £200 worth of store vouchers, simply by filling out an entry form and placing it in the bottle before recycling in the bins.

As an additional incentive, Bespoke reusable tote bags were also given out to visitors during the event to encourage St Helens shoppers to cut down on plastic waste and help save our seas!

For more information on this event, visit the website: www.churchsquaresthelens.co.uk or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChurchSquareStHelens or Twitter @ChurchSquareSC.