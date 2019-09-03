Vulnerable pensioner missing from St Helens home

Police have launched an urgent appeal after a vulnerable pensioner went missing from his home in St Helens.



Richard Smith was last seen in Cranshaw Avenue in the Clock Face area of the town at around 12.30pm on Monday.

Mr Smith is 88 and suffers from dementia and police are becoming increasingly concerned about him.

He is a white male, 5ft 5in tall, of stocky build with grey hair. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black trousers and a black cap with blue lining.

He is known to frequent Liverpool city centre.

Anyone with information on Mr Smith's whereabouts or who has seen a man matching his description should call Merseyside Police on 101.