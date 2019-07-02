Visit hospice's beautiful gardens for open day

The blooming marvellous gardens at a local hospice will once again be opened to the public this month.



Willowbrook Hospice in Prescot is once again throwing back its doors and welcoming people into its beautiful green spaces as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

The gardens at Willowbrook Hospice

Willowbrook is one of just 10 hospices gardens chosen to participate in the NGS, with visitors being welcomed on Saturday July 20 and Sunday July 21.

The gardens, which are spread over five acres, include three tranquil Japanese-style areas, water features, a kitchen garden and formal displays.

This year, visitors will also be able to enjoy the new ‘Giving border’ which was planted in hues of blue thanks to donations of plants from members of the local community.

Nichola Saunders, head of fund-raising at Willowbrook, said: “We’re really proud of our beautiful gardens which have been designed to provide patients and visitors with a picturesque and tranquil place to unwind and relax.

"Last year the gardens attracted over 500 visitors and we’re thrilled that we’re able to open them up to the public again. Our gardeners and all our garden volunteers work so hard to maintain and develop the gardens and it’s wonderful that we’re able to invite people who wouldn’t normally see them to come along and enjoy them.”

The hospice gardens will be open 11am-4pm and entry is £3 for adults and free for children with profits going towards the NGS fund for nursing and caring charities.

For more information about the National Garden Scheme at Willowbrook Hospice visit https://www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/garden/34063/