Two St Helens neighbours scoop £1,000 prizes through People's Postcode Lottery

Two people in St Helens are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.



The neighbours in Petunia Close netted the windfall in the People's Postcode Lottery as daily prize winners on Wednesday January 8.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “What a great start to the day! I hope they go out and treat themselves with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500m for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts, which has received over £10.7m in funding from the players. The trusts run around 10,000 wildlife events each year and works to make sure that everyone has access to wildlife and nature in their daily lives.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players' support. The next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding is on January 21.

For more information on the People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk