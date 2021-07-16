Two dying guinea pigs found dumped in cardboard box in Whiston park

Two dying guinea pigs were found dumped in a cardboard box and left at a park in Whiston.

The pets, which were in very poor health, were found by a member of the public at Henley Park in Whiston, at around 11am yesterday (Thursday) and they took the pets to a nearby vets.

The vet reported the matter to the RSPCA and animal rescuer, inspector Joanne MacDonald was sent to investigate.

She said the male pets, one brown and white and one black, were in very poor condition. They were underweight, had fur loss, urine scalds on their legs suggesting they had lived in filthy conditions and open wounds.

Do you recognise the box they were found in?

They were both very cold and lethargic and one also had neurological issues.

The vet was unable to treat the pets due to their health and sadly a decision was made to put them to sleep to end their suffering.

Joanne is now keen to trace the person responsible and would like to hear from anyone who knows who the pets belonged to or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area in the hours before the animals were found.

She is also keen to hear if anyone can link the pets to the box they were found in.

She said: “These guinea pigs were in such poor health someone had obviously neglected them and left their condition to deteriorate rather than seek veterinary advice.

“They then callously dumped them like pieces of rubbish. The pets were found by a member of the public who took them to the vets but I am unclear at this stage about exactly where in the park they were found.

“I am keen for them to come forward and give me this information as we may be able to find CCTV in the area. which could help the investigation.