TV model and blogger hails vegan skin cream made in St Helens for clearing facial scarring

The TV model and blogger behind a major body positivity campaign has waxed lyrical about a vegan skin cream made in St Helens.



Louisa Northcote, who started #freethepimple to boost people suffering with acne has praised Rescue No.One for clearing the facial scarring left by a painful condition.

Made at specialist beauty manufacturers Surefil in St Helens, the creation of biology experts Science of Skin is made with an active extract of green tea and other natural ingredients.

Louisa, a 22-year-old fashion graduated and former finalist in Britain's Next Top Model, has battled acne since she was 13 and says the condition seriously affected her mental health and body image.

It left her with such low self-esteem at times that she didn’t want to leave the house to shop for food, or even leave her bedroom to spend time with her parents, without wearing heavy make-up.

She launched the viral #freethepimple campaign on Instagram where she has over 15,000 followers, in a bid to promote body positivity among people batting acne, and empower people to embrace the skin they are in by sharing photos of their journeys.

Now Louisa says her skin health has been turned around after using Rescue No. One.

She said: "I’ve finally cleared my active acne. The journey has been a huge rollercoaster, then I was left with a lot of scarring which was extremely red and pigmented and I was so stuck on how to get rid of it.

"I used the Rescue No. One for four weeks. It was in the third week that I started to notice the redness had really calmed down, and I started getting comments from other people who didn’t even know that I was using the cream, saying that my skin looked much clearer."